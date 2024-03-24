Nike SB Dunk Low x There Skateboards Gets A First Look

Introducing the highly anticipated collaboration between Nike SB Dunk Low and There Skateboards, set to make waves in the sneaker world. This unique partnership brings together the iconic silhouette of the SB Dunk Low with the distinct style of There Skateboards, resulting in a fresh and exciting new sneaker. The upcoming colorway boasts a sleek black and green color scheme, accented by subtle grey overlays for added depth and contrast. The combination of these colors creates a striking aesthetic that is sure to catch the eye of sneaker enthusiasts.

The collaboration between Nike SB Dunk Low and There Skateboards represents a fusion of two iconic brands, each known for their commitment to quality and innovation. By combining elements of skate culture with Nike's signature style, this collaboration celebrates the spirit of creativity and individuality that defines both brands. Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Nike SB Dunk Low x There Skateboards collaboration. This sneaker is sure to become a must-have addition to any sneakerhead's collection.

Read More: Nike Ja 1 “Seasonal” Release Details Revealed

There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole with a clean black midsole. A dark material constructs the base of the uppers, with grey overlays with the brand's signature print. Also, a forest green leather Swoosh is found on the sides, and green laces complete the design. Nike branding is found on the tongue, as well as on the heels. Overall, this is a big collaboration and the final product looks like a fantastic sneaker.

Hypebeast reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x There Skateboards will be released this fall. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $135 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike SB Air Max Ishod “Aquarius Blue” Drop Details

[Via]