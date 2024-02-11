Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories Gets Detailed Photos

The Nike SB Dunk Low is teaming up with Futura Laboratories, a well-known design studio, for an exciting collaboration. Futura Laboratories is famous for its influential designs, bringing a new perspective to the classic SB Dunk Low silhouette. This collaboration promises to blend skate culture with artistic innovation, creating a unique and eye-catching version of the Nike SB Dunk Low. As excitement grows in the sneaker community, fans eagerly await more details about the collaboration. Expect a mix of Futura Laboratories' artistic style with the SB Dunk Low's skateboarding heritage.

This collaboration showcases the evolution of the Nike SB Dunk Low while staying true to its roots and embracing new partnerships. With Futura Laboratories' influence, this release is sure to make an impact in both the sneaker and design worlds, offering a fresh twist on a beloved classic. Sneakerheads everywhere are eagerly anticipating the drop of this collaboration, poised to add a touch of Futura Laboratories' creativity to their collections. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these Nike SB Dunk Lows are sure to fly off the shelves in no time.

Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent light blue sole paired with a clean white midsole. The uppers are crafted from a grey and white material, with canvas overlays sporting designs inspired by Futura. Multiple shades of blue subtly weave through the sneakers, while laces and a sock liner complete the design in matching hues. Overall, these sneakers take on a vibrant color scheme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura will be released in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

