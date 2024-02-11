Air Jordan 5 “Lucky Green” Release Reminder

The Air Jordan 5 is a timeless classic in the sneaker world, renowned for its iconic design and performance. This month, sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating the release of its upcoming "Lucky Green" colorway. This fresh iteration features a vibrant green hue that adds a bold and eye-catching touch to the silhouette. Crafted with premium materials and the signature Air Jordan quality, these sneakers are sure to be a hit among fans. The "Lucky Green" colorway offers a refreshing take on the Air Jordan 5, blending style and versatility seamlessly.

Stay tuned for the drop date of these sneakers, as they're expected to fly off the shelves. Whether you're a collector or a casual wearer, the Air Jordan 5 in the "Lucky Green" colorway is sure to make a statement on the streets. With its enduring appeal and upcoming release, this sneaker continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts around the globe. Don't miss out on your chance to snag a pair of these iconic kicks when they hit stores later this month. Overall, this pair features a clean and iconic color scheme. The sneakers are dropping just in time for St. Patrick's Day as well!

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings “Phantom” Exclusive Look

"Lucky Green" Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

These sneakers boast an icy blue translucent sole paired with a green midsole, accented by black details. The uppers are crafted from white leather with a mesh panel for breathability. The tongue, in black, sports a green Jumpman logo, while the heel likely features a green Jumpman logo, though it's not visible in the photos. Adding to the design, a green and black "23" adorns the sides, and the sneakers come equipped with a green lace lock. It's worth noting that these sneakers are exclusively available in women's sizes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 "Lucky Green" is releasing on February 28th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Jordan Tatum 2 “Momma’s Boy” Gets New Photos

[Via]