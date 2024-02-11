Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings “Phantom” Exclusive Look

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 Wings is highly anticipated, especially with its upcoming "Phantom" colorway. These sneakers boast premium materials and are made in Italy, reflecting superior craftsmanship. However, they come with a steep retail price due to their high-quality construction. The "Phantom" colorway offers a clean and sophisticated look, perfect for versatile styling. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of these exclusive kicks, drawn to their premium design and craftsmanship.

Despite the hefty price tag, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 Wings in the "Phantom" colorway promises to be a worthy investment for those seeking luxury and style. Stay tuned for more details on the release of these sneakers, as they're expected to make waves in the sneaker community. Whether you're a collector or a casual wearer, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 Wings in the "Phantom" colorway will turn heads and make a statement. Overall, despite the high retail price, this pair will impress sneakerheads. Look forward for this sneaker to drop later this spring.

"Phantom" Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings

Image via m.tomamichel

We don't have much on this pair, with just these photos available. From what we can see, the sneakers showcase a brown rubber sole and phantom midsole. The uppers are crafted from phantom leather with more phantom leather overlays. Overall, the sneakers adopt a clean and straightforward color scheme that is likely to be well-received. Whether you're a collector or a casual wearer, you can't go wrong with the classic, all-phantom look!

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 Wings "Summit White" will be released sometime this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $975 when they are released.

