Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Phantom” Release Details

The Nike Air Force 1 Wild is a modern iteration of the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker. Designed for style and comfort, it features a wild, nature-inspired print on its upper, adding a unique touch to the classic silhouette. The shoe’s construction includes durable materials for long-lasting wear, and its cushioned midsole ensures a comfortable stride. With a versatile design, the Air Force 1 Wild effortlessly complements various outfits, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

Whether for daily wear or special occasions, this updated classic brings a fresh and adventurous vibe to your sneaker collection, showcasing your love for nature and street style. The Air Force 1 is one of the most popular sneaker models of all time, and this “Wild” spinoff is definitely becoming a fan favorite. Nike is continuing to release new colorways of the silhouette, which is usually a good sign. The next installment is the “Phantom” colorway which combines light tones with a durable base.

“Phantom” Nike Air Force 1 Wild

These sneakers feature a pretty uniform color scheme throughout. The sole features a phantom rubber base with a light yellow and orange rubber feature in the middle. The midsole matches the sole and continues the textured feature. The upper has a white mesh base with prominent phantom nubuck overlays which are very durable. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heels, both stitched in. Overall, these sneakers are very cohesive and incredibly easy to fit into an outfit. Not only do they look clean, but they are made from some very durable materials allowing them to hold up during the winter months.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Phantom” is releasing on November 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

