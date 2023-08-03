Air Jordan 1 Low “Atmosphere Grey” Officially Revealed

One of the greatest shoes on the market right now is the Air Jordan 1 Low. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is probably better and more iconic. However, it is hard to hate on the Jordan 1 Low as it takes a beloved aesthetic and condenses it. Some people prefer to wear low-top sneakers, which ultimately adds to the allure of this model. In 2023, it is one of Nike’s best sellers, and they have every intention of bringing out as many new colorways as humanly possible. As you can imagine, the fans are not complaining.

Throughout 2023, we have already seen a ton of new colorways for this silhouette. Although some feel like the market is oversaturated, it seems clear that the shoe will continue to get new models. For those looking for something more neutral or muted, well, you are in luck. The fall season is about a month and a half away, and Jumpman is prepared. Below, you can find the Air Jordan 1 Low in an “Atmosphere Grey” color scheme.

“Atmosphere Grey” Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

Firstly, this model has a light grey base. This is found through some leather hits on the side panels, as well as the overlays. From there, some purplish-grey is placed on the toe box, Nike swoosh, and the back heel. This hue appears to be suede, which is a very nice touch. Lastly, the midsole of the shoe has an aged look to it, which truly elevates the shoe, in every sense of the word.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this sneaker is going to be dropping on August 16th. Furthermore, it should be noted that these will be $140 USD, which is a bit more expensive than the typical price of an AJ1 Low. Either way, these are proving to be a solid cop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Moreover, we will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

