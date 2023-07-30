Air Jordan 1 Low “University Red” Detailed Look

A classic colorway for the Air Jordan 1 Low.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is a popular sneaker loved by many. It’s a low-top version of the iconic Air Jordan 1, which was first introduced in 1985. Created by Nike for basketball legend Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 1 Low carries the same classic style. Featuring a blend of leather and synthetic materials in the upper, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a comfortable fit and durability for everyday wear. The shoe’s design allows for easy on-and-off, making it a convenient choice.

With its simple and timeless silhouette, the Low comes in various colorways, catering to different style preferences. It features the renowned Air cushioning in the sole, ensuring a comfortable feel with each step. The Air Jordan 1 Low is a versatile sneaker suitable for casual outings or sporting activities. Whether you’re a sneakerhead or just someone looking for a reliable pair of kicks, the Air Jordan 1 Low is a classic choice that continues to make an impact in the world of sneakers.

As always, thanks to @prvt.selection for the photos and information on this pair. This pair features a red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features an all-white leather base and a prominent red Nike Swoosh. The heel features a red heel tab with a white Wings logo. Also, the tongue features a red Nike Air logo. Overall, these sneakers feature a classic and clean colorway. Red and white is versatile and incredibly easy to style.

We currently do not have much information on this pair. A release date and retail price have not been released, let alone rumored. Obviously, you can expect more information closer to the release date of these sneakers. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

