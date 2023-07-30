Air Jordan 1 Low “University Red” Detailed Look

The Air Jordan 1 Low is a popular sneaker loved by many. It’s a low-top version of the iconic Air Jordan 1, which was first introduced in 1985. Created by Nike for basketball legend Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 1 Low carries the same classic style. Featuring a blend of leather and synthetic materials in the upper, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a comfortable fit and durability for everyday wear. The shoe’s design allows for easy on-and-off, making it a convenient choice.

With its simple and timeless silhouette, the Low comes in various colorways, catering to different style preferences. It features the renowned Air cushioning in the sole, ensuring a comfortable feel with each step. The Air Jordan 1 Low is a versatile sneaker suitable for casual outings or sporting activities. Whether you’re a sneakerhead or just someone looking for a reliable pair of kicks, the Air Jordan 1 Low is a classic choice that continues to make an impact in the world of sneakers.

“University Red” Air Jordan 1 Low

As always, thanks to @prvt.selection for the photos and information on this pair. This pair features a red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features an all-white leather base and a prominent red Nike Swoosh. The heel features a red heel tab with a white Wings logo. Also, the tongue features a red Nike Air logo. Overall, these sneakers feature a classic and clean colorway. Red and white is versatile and incredibly easy to style.

We currently do not have much information on this pair. A release date and retail price have not been released, let alone rumored. Obviously, you can expect more information closer to the release date of these sneakers.

