“Philippines” Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

This pair, inspired by the international flag of the Philippines, features the same colors as the flag. The sole is a light blue translucent rubber and the sneaker has a crisp white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with vibrant blue and gray leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is a bright red and there is a gold Jumpman emblem on the toebox. Other gold accents can be found on the lace eyelets and on the sole, in the form of an embedded Wings symbol. Overall, these sneakers feature a Philippines-inspired colorway, but also a clean and cohesive color scheme that goes well with tons of outfits.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Philippines” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

