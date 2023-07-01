The Air Jordan 1 Low Craft is a special version of the iconic Air Jordan 1. It shares a close relationship with the original Air Jordan 1 and is loved by sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. With its simple and clean design, the Air Jordan 1 Low Craft is a versatile shoe suitable for any occasion. This shoe maintains the classic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 but with a lower cut for added comfort and ease of movement. It features premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, ensuring a high-quality and durable sneaker.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Craft comes in various colorways, allowing you to find the perfect style that matches your personality. Whether you’re a fan of bold and vibrant colors or prefer a more understated look, there’s an option for everyone. If you’re a fan of the Air Jordan 1 and want a more low-profile version, the Air Jordan 1 Low Craft is a fantastic choice. It’s a timeless sneaker that pays homage to its iconic predecessor while offering a fresh and contemporary twist.

“Cement Grey” Air Jordan 1 Low Craft

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a grey rubber outsole and a crisp sail midsole. The upper is constructed of different shades of gray canvas and suede. The sneaker doesn’t feature traditional leather, giving a different “craftier” feel to the sneakers. Black laces and small stitches on the Nike Swoosh add some details to the shoes. Also, a black Jumpman emblem can be found on the tongue and on the insoles. Overall, these sneakers are a great new option for sneakerheads and this colorway works great with the silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Craft “Cement Grey” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

