Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Ivory” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft is a stylish iteration of the iconic sneaker known for its classic appeal. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the upcoming "Ivory" colorway set to drop soon. In this highly awaited release, the shoe is expected to feature an "Ivory" color scheme. This colorway promises a clean and sophisticated look, adding a touch of understated elegance to the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft. Overall, what makes this sneaker really stand out is its blend of timeless design and quality craftsmanship.

The shoe offers a mix of comfort and style, making it a sought-after choice for both fashion and wearability. Also, with the introduction of the "Ivory" colorway, the sneaker is poised to elevate its classic silhouette with a refined and versatile twist. Nike's announcement of the "Ivory" colorway for the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft has sparked excitement among sneaker fans. For those seeking a combination of sophistication and iconic style, this upcoming release is expected to be a coveted addition to collections, offering a clean and chic option suitable for various outfits and occasions.

“Ivory” Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. A grey suede constructs the base of the uppers, with both grey and ivory suede overlays. A sail corduroy Swoosh is found on the sides, and a grey Wings logo is found above. Also, the Grey Nike branding is located on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are going to be a hit in March.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Ivory” is releasing on March 30th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

