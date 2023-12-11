Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Celadon” Official Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft pays homage to the iconic silhouette that transformed the sneaker industry. A fusion of heritage and modernity, these shoes embody craftsmanship, quality, and style. Crafted with premium materials, the High OG Craft features a supple tumbled leather upper, delivering a luxurious feel while ensuring durability. Its design pays tribute to the original Air Jordan 1, staying true to its classic silhouette while adding contemporary elements. The color palette often includes neutral tones or earthy hues, accentuating the shoe's sophistication and versatility.

Comfort isn’t compromised in the pursuit of style; the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft incorporates updated cushioning technology, providing excellent support for everyday wear. The iconic Jordan Wings logo and Nike swoosh maintain their prominence, symbolizing the brand’s legacy and commitment to excellence. Limited releases and attention to detail during production contribute to the exclusivity and desirability of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft. Overall, this sneaker will be a big release.

"Celadon" Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark green rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers feature a white leather base with olive green suede overlays. The laces match the leather base, as they are also white. The Nike Swoosh is a dark orange, adding color to the sneakers. More dark orange accents can be found near the top of the sneakers. The sock liner is a lighter orange, and the tongue features light orange Nike Air branding. Overall, this sneaker features a colorful yet nicely toned-down color scheme that complements the silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Celadon” is going to drop on December 23rd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

