The Air Jordan 1 Low Craft SE is a stylish and versatile sneaker that’s perfect for everyday wear. With its low-top silhouette, it offers a comfortable fit and allows for easy movement. The shoe features a premium leather upper, providing durability and a sleek look. Its classic design is accentuated by the iconic Air Jordan wings logo on the heel. The Air Jordan 1 Low Craft SE is equipped with an Air-Sole unit in the heel, delivering lightweight cushioning for all-day comfort.

The rubber outsole offers excellent traction on various surfaces, making it suitable for both casual walks and athletic activities. Available in a range of colorways, the sneakers allow you to express your personal style effortlessly. Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast or simply looking for a classic and reliable sneaker option, the Air Jordan 1 Low Craft SE is a great choice. Overall, this is going to be a hit sneaker when it drops.

“Light Olive” Air Jordan 1 Low Craft SE

The sneakers feature an entirely olive colorway throughout. The rubber sole is a light olive tone while the midsole is a lighter shade, dubbed “Coconut Milk.” The upper is composed of different leather overlays in different olive shades. The Nike Swoosh is black and features white stitching, adding a rustic look to the sneakers. Orange accents can be found on the Nike Swoosh, tongue, and heel. Stitching is used throughout to add detail to the sneakers. Overall, these are a great pair of sneakers that feature a cohesive colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Craft SE “Light Olive” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

