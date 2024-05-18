Air Jordan 1 Low “Gold Swoosh” Coming Soon: Official Look

The Air Jordan 1 Low is releasing in a striking "Gold Swoosh" colorway this year. This version features a sleek black base, giving the shoe a classic and versatile look. The standout detail is the metallic gold Swoosh, which adds a touch of luxury to the design. The gold branding extends to the tongue and heel, enhancing the shoe's premium feel. Crafted with a combination of leather and synthetic materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low ensures durability and comfort. The low-top silhouette provides a casual yet stylish appearance, perfect for everyday wear.

The black and gold color scheme makes this pair a bold addition to any sneaker collection. The Air Jordan 1 Low is renowned for its timeless design and cultural significance. Also, this "Gold Swoosh" colorway continues the legacy by blending contemporary style with classic elements. Whether you're a longtime Jordan fan or new to the sneaker scene, this release is a must-have. Expect the "Gold Swoosh" Air Jordan 1 Low to make waves when it drops later this year. Keep an eye out for its release date and be ready to add this stunning pair to your rotation. Overall, this colorway promises to be a standout in 2024.

"Gold Swoosh" Air Jordan 1 Low

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the base is constructed from black leather with white leather overlays. Further, a metallic gold leather Nike Swoosh and Air Jordan Wings logo are found on the sides and heels. Finally, black and metallic gold branding is found on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Gold Swoosh” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

