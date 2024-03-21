Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" in-Hand Photos

Even though it's a year until this pair drops, anticipation is high.

The upcoming collaboration between Travis Scott and Air Jordan 1 Low is stirring excitement, particularly with its "Medium Olive" colorway. This partnership promises to blend Scott's unique style with the iconic Air Jordan silhouette. Featuring a low-cut design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low ensures both fashion and comfort. The addition of the "Medium Olive" colorway adds a fresh twist to the classic sneaker, merging earthy tones with Scott's signature flair. With suede overlays and the iconic Nike Swoosh, this collaboration is set to make a bold statement.

Travis Scott's influence extends beyond music, making this collaboration highly anticipated among sneaker enthusiasts. As one of the most sought-after collaborators in the industry, Scott's creative touch promises to reimagine the timeless Air Jordan 1 Low. Anticipated to be a hot commodity upon release, the "Medium Olive" colorway is expected to fly off shelves, with fans eagerly awaiting this collaboration. Keep an eye out for further updates on the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott collaboration, as it's poised to leave a significant mark in the sneaker world.

"Medium Olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low

This pair features an olive rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Olive green leather constructs the upper, complemented by white leather overlays. Black leather forms the popular reverse Nike Swoosh, while the Cactus Jack logo is on the heels. Finally, the tongue features Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive colorway with Travis Scott branding that fans will love.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" is going to drop in the Spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
