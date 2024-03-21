Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" in-Hand Photos

The upcoming collaboration between Travis Scott and Air Jordan 1 Low is stirring excitement, particularly with its "Medium Olive" colorway. This partnership promises to blend Scott's unique style with the iconic Air Jordan silhouette. Featuring a low-cut design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low ensures both fashion and comfort. The addition of the "Medium Olive" colorway adds a fresh twist to the classic sneaker, merging earthy tones with Scott's signature flair. With suede overlays and the iconic Nike Swoosh, this collaboration is set to make a bold statement.

Travis Scott's influence extends beyond music, making this collaboration highly anticipated among sneaker enthusiasts. As one of the most sought-after collaborators in the industry, Scott's creative touch promises to reimagine the timeless Air Jordan 1 Low. Anticipated to be a hot commodity upon release, the "Medium Olive" colorway is expected to fly off shelves, with fans eagerly awaiting this collaboration. Keep an eye out for further updates on the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott collaboration, as it's poised to leave a significant mark in the sneaker world.

"Medium Olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low

This pair features an olive rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Olive green leather constructs the upper, complemented by white leather overlays. Black leather forms the popular reverse Nike Swoosh, while the Cactus Jack logo is on the heels. Finally, the tongue features Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive colorway with Travis Scott branding that fans will love.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" is going to drop in the Spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

