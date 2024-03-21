Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Wolf Grey” Receives A First Look

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is making waves with its upcoming "Wolf Grey" colorway. It boasts a sleek and stylish design that captures the essence of Kobe Bryant's legendary legacy. This iteration of the Kobe 8 Protro features a striking combination of white and grey hues, creating a clean and sophisticated look that appeals to both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. With its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro is engineered to deliver optimal performance on the basketball court.

The sneaker's upper is adorned with grey overlays that provide added durability and support, while the white base has a crisp and clean aesthetic. The iconic Nike Swoosh adorns the sides in a contrasting grey hue, adding a signature touch to the design. Featuring Kobe Bryant's signature branding on the tongue and heel, the sneaker pays homage to one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Overall, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Wolf Grey" is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection, offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance for athletes and enthusiasts alike.

"Wolf Grey" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a wolf grey material, with some white details as well. Also, a white stitched Nike Swoosh is located on the sides of the shoes. Further, the Kobe Bryant logo is on the sides and tongues of the sneakers.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Wolf Grey” is going to drop sometime in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

