Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Wolf Grey” Receives Detailed Photos

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is back with a fresh new look in the "Wolf Grey" colorway. These shoes boast a sleek white and grey color scheme, offering a clean and understated aesthetic that's perfect for both on and off the court. With signature Kobe Bryant branding adorning the tongue and heel, these sneakers pay homage to the basketball legend's enduring legacy. Renowned for its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning, the Kobe 8 Protro combines style and performance in equal measure. The white and grey upper provides a versatile canvas for the iconic Kobe branding, making these shoes a must-have for fans of the Black Mamba.

Whether you're hitting the hardwood or hitting the streets, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Wolf Grey" offers the perfect blend of style and functionality. With its classic design and modern updates, this iteration is sure to turn heads and elevate your game to the next level. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Wolf Grey" colorway, sneakerheads everywhere are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add these kicks to their collection. Stay tuned for updates on availability and release dates, and be sure to snag a pair as soon as they drop to ensure you don't miss out on this iconic silhouette.

"Wolf Grey" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

These shoes boast a white rubber sole and corresponding midsole. The upper material of the shoes is made from a wolf grey material, with some white accents also present. Additionally, a white stitched Nike Swoosh is situated on the sides of the shoes. Furthermore, the Kobe Bryant logo adorns both the sides and tongues of the sneakers.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Wolf Grey” is going to drop sometime in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

