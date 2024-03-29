Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Hollywood Nights” Gets On-Foot Photos

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is gearing up for a striking new release with its upcoming "Hollywood Nights" colorway. This iteration boasts a sleek black color scheme, accentuated by pops of yellow and purple for added flair. Inspired by the vibrant energy of Hollywood nights, these sneakers exude a sense of sophistication and style that echoes Kobe Bryant's legacy both on and off the court. With its signature low-top silhouette and lightweight construction, the Kobe 8 Protro offers optimal performance for basketball players of all levels. Every aspect of this shoe is engineered to enhance agility and speed on the hardwood.

The "Hollywood Nights" colorway pays homage to Kobe's illustrious career and his connection to the city of Los Angeles. As a nod to his iconic Lakers uniform, the black base of the sneakers is complemented by accents of yellow and purple, reminiscent of the team's colors. This color scheme not only celebrates Kobe's legacy but also embodies the vibrant spirit of Hollywood nights. Sneaker enthusiasts and Kobe fans alike can look forward to the release of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Hollywood Nights."

"Hollywood Nights" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a black material, with some yellow details as well. Also, a yellow stitched Nike Swoosh is located on the sides of the shoes. Further, the Kobe Bryant logo is on the sides in yellow, and the tongues of the sneakers are in purple.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Hollywood Nights” is going to drop sometime in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

