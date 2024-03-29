Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” Dropping Earlier Than Expected

The Shadow colorway is one of the best out there.

Ben Atkinson
Air-Jordan-1-Low-OG-Shadow-CZ0790-003-4

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to make waves with its upcoming "Shadow" colorway. This iteration of the classic silhouette features a sleek combination of grey and black hues, adding a touch of sophistication to any sneaker collection. With its low-cut design, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG offers a versatile option for both casual wear and on-court performance. The premium materials and craftsmanship ensure durability and comfort with every step. Fans of the Air Jordan line will appreciate the timeless appeal of the "Shadow" colorway, which pays homage to the original sneaker release.

The grey and black color scheme exudes a sense of understated elegance, making it a perfect choice for everyday wear. Whether you're hitting the streets or hitting the court, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in the "Shadow" colorway is sure to turn heads and elevate your style game. With its classic design and versatile color palette, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shadow" is a must-have addition to any sneaker rotation. Stay tuned for its release date and be sure to grab a pair to add to your collection.

“Shadow” Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole for contrast. The upper is made of gray leather, with black overlays adding dimension to the design. Additionally, a matching gray toebox complements the sleek Nike Swoosh and heel tab. Completed with black laces and a black tongue, the shoes emit a minimalist vibe. The tongue proudly showcases a gray Jumpman logo, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo embellishes the heel in black stitching. In summary, this pair exhibits a classic color scheme.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” is going to drop on May 4th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

