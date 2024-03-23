Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Metallic Silver” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is making waves with its upcoming "Metallic Silver" colorway. This sleek design boasts a silver base with subtle grey details, offering a clean and versatile look. The low-top silhouette remains true to the iconic Air Jordan 1 style, perfect for both casual wear and on-court performance. With its metallic silver accents, this colorway adds a touch of sophistication to the classic Air Jordan design. The grey detailing provides a subtle contrast, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the sneaker.

Whether you're hitting the streets or shooting hoops, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in Metallic Silver is sure to turn heads. As with all Air Jordan releases, anticipation is high for this upcoming drop. Sneakerheads and Jordan fans alike are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this fresh colorway to their collection. With its timeless design and eye-catching color scheme, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG continues to cement its status as a must-have sneaker. Stay tuned for the release date of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in Metallic Silver, as it's sure to sell out fast. Don't miss your chance to step out in style with this iconic silhouette reimagined in a stunning new colorway.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Metallic Silver”

Image via Nike

The shoes have a pale grey rubber sole with a cream and white midsole. The top part of the shoes is made of a shiny silver leather base, with grey leather overlays. Additionally, there's a shiny silver leather Swoosh on the sides. Other features include the silver Jordan Wings logo on the back and a silver Jumpman hangtag attached to the sides of the shoes.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Metallic Silver” will be released on June 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

