Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Canary" Gets On-Foot Photos

We're getting closer and closer to this release.

By Ben Atkinson
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is gearing up for a highly-anticipated collaboration with none other than Travis Scott. This partnership brings forth a fresh "Canary" colorway, inspired by Scott's high school alma mater. The vibrant blue and yellow hues pay homage to his roots, adding a personal touch to the iconic silhouette. Travis Scott's influence is unmistakable in every aspect of this collaboration, from the color scheme to the intricate detailing. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" boasts premium materials and craftsmanship, ensuring both style and performance on and off the court.

From the distinctive color blocking to the subtle branding details, every element tells a story and reflects Scott's unique aesthetic. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Canary" is more than just a sneaker—it's a statement piece that celebrates both heritage and innovation. Sneakerheads and fans alike are eagerly anticipating its release, eager to get their hands on a piece of sneaker history. With its bold colorway and Travis Scott's seal of approval, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG collaboration is set to make waves in the sneaker community.

"Canary" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of a white leather base, with yellow leather overlays. Also, a blue Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Further, blue Cactus Jack branding and red Nike branding is on the tongues. Finally, the left heel features Travis branding, and the right features Jordan branding.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Canary" will be released on May 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
