Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” Receives A First Look

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "X-Ray" colorway. This new iteration of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker pays homage to the athlete's relentless pursuit of excellence both on and off the court. Featuring a striking blue color scheme, the "X-Ray" edition of the Kobe 5 Protro stands out with its unique design elements. The most notable feature is the X-ray graphic of a foot on the uppers. It symbolizes Bryant's dedication to understanding the intricacies of the game and the human body. The Kobe 5 combines cutting-edge performance technology with sleek design aesthetics.

The lightweight construction and responsive cushioning ensure optimal comfort and support. This makes it ideal for both casual wear and intense basketball games. With its eye-catching design and innovative features, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" is sure to turn heads and spark conversations among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Whether you're a die-hard Kobe Bryant fan or simply appreciate the artistry behind the design, this upcoming release is one to watch out for. Stay tuned for the official release date of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "X-Ray" colorway.

"X-Ray" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Obviously, we don't have the full photos yet, but we can get a good sense of what these sneakers will look like. The X-Ray theme will be prominent, featuring an X-Ray of a foot all over the upper. Further, the uppers are constructed from blue leather. Also, it appears that a light blue rubber sole provides stability and support for this silhouette.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” could be released this holiday, but we don't know for sure yet. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

