Nike Air Foamposite One "Metallic Copper" Coming Back This Year

This classic is returning.

Ben Atkinson
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations

The Nike Air Foamposite One is making a comeback with its iconic "Metallic Copper" colorway set to release soon. Last seen in 2017, this classic iteration of the Foamposite One is back to capture the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts once again. Known for its futuristic design and unique construction, the Foamposite One continues to be a standout silhouette. The "Metallic Copper" colorway features a glossy copper upper that exudes a sleek and metallic sheen, making it a striking addition to any sneaker collection. The Air Foamposite One offers unparalleled durability and support.

The metallic copper hue adds a touch of sophistication to the rugged silhouette, creating a perfect balance between style and performance. The re-release of this iconic colorway is sure to reignite nostalgia and excitement. Whether you're a seasoned sneaker collector or simply appreciate the unique design of the Foamposite One, this upcoming release is one not to be missed. Stay tuned for the official release date of the Nike Air Foamposite One in the "Metallic Copper" colorway, and secure your pair of this timeless sneaker classic.

"Metallic Copper" Nike Air Foamposite One

The sneakers feature a blue, semi-translucent sole with a carbon fiber midsole. The upper features metallic copper ribbed protective materials, which are used in most Foamposites. Copper accents can be found on the tongue and on the heel, as Nike branding and Foamposite branding. Also, a copper Swoosh can be found near the toebox and laces. Overall, these sneakers feature a vibrant and shiny colorway.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Copper” will be released in October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

