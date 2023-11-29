Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" Coming Soon

The Air Foamposite One is a unique sneaker introduced by Nike in 1997. It has a molded foamposite upper, which makes it stand out and popular among basketball players and sneaker fans. Although originally designed for basketball, it has become a streetwear icon with its eye-catching colors and limited releases. The shoe features Zoom Air cushioning, carbon fiber support, and a rubber outsole with great traction. It's definitely a structural sneaker and will last a long time, which is a big reason why it's so popular.

From the classic "Royal Blue" to the striking "Galaxy" edition, the Air Foamposite One continues to be loved by sneaker enthusiasts for its futuristic design and influence on modern sneaker styles. The Air Foamposite One's distinct foamposite upper, Zoom Air cushioning and limited-edition releases have made it a popular choice for both basketball players and sneaker collectors. Its impact on sneaker culture remains significant to this day. Overall, the Air Foamposite One isn't going anywhere and its new colorway, "Eggplant," is going to boost the silhouette.

"Eggplant" Nike Air Foamposite One

The sneakers feature a blue, semi-translucent sole with a carbon fiber midsole. The upper features metallic purple ribbed protective materials, which are used in most Foamposites. Purple accents can be found on the tongue and on the heel, in the form of Nike branding and Foamposite branding. Also, a purple Swoosh can be found near the toebox and laces. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a clean and understated colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" will be released in January 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

