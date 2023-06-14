When you think about iconic Nike sneakers, the Nike Air Foamposite One has to be on your list. Overall, this is a shoe that completely changed the game. It was made famous by Penny Hardaway, and although not everyone like it, it’s still pretty famous. This was more of an East Coast shoe, and it has kind of remained that was over the years. However, there are people all over the world who get excited whenever a new colorway or retro gets put out onto the market.

Throughout 2023 and even 2024, some awesome retros are expected to be released. For instance, next year, fans will get to have the infamous “Galaxy” Foamposites. This Nike Air Foamposite One is a massive icon, and it would be incredible to see it back. Moreover, there are some retros expected to release in just a few weeks. One of them would be the “Metallic Red” Foamposite, which can be seen down below.

“Metallic Red” Nike Air Foamposite One

Overall, this is just a gorgeous colorway that has been around since 2012. The last time we saw a retro of this was back in 2017, so you know it was due. Firstly, this model is covered in red composite material. Secondly, there is some black throughout the shoe, particularly on the laces and the tongue. Finally, a translucent icy outsole bring the colorway home.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, you will be able to purchase this sneaker as of July 6th for a price of $240 USD. Although this is a steep price to pay, it appears to be the standard for Nike Air Foamposite One colorways these days. Inflation has us all going through it. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

