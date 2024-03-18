Nike Air Max 1 '86 Big Bubble "Royal" How To Purchase

Discover how to cop this classic WMNS exclusive here.

Ben Atkinson
Nike-Air-Max-1-86-Royal-Blue-DO9844-101-4

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 is making a comeback in a new Big Bubble model, set to release in a striking "Royal" colorway on March 22nd. This iconic silhouette, first introduced in 1986, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and innovative features. One of the standout elements of the new Big Bubble model is the enlarged Nike Air Bubble positioned below the heels. This larger-than-life air unit not only enhances the sneaker's cushioning and comfort but also adds a bold and futuristic aesthetic to the classic Air Max 1 silhouette.

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 offers durability, support, and style in equal measure. Whether worn for athletic pursuits or everyday activities, this iconic sneaker delivers on both performance and fashion fronts. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to mount among sneaker enthusiasts eager to get their hands on the latest iteration of the Nike Air Max 1 '86. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the timeless appeal and modern updates of this iconic sneaker when it drops on March 22nd.

"Royal" Nike Air Max 1 '86 Big Bubble

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a rubber sole combining black and blue tones, while a clean white midsole reveals an exposed air bubble for enhanced comfort. The upper boasts a white mesh foundation with overlays in gray and royal blue suede, adding depth to the design. Matching the hues, the iconic Nike Swoosh adorns the sides in a coordinating blue shade, seamlessly integrated into the overall aesthetic. Completing the look, white laces and a tongue provide a crisp contrast, accented with black Nike branding for a sleek finish. Note that this pair is a WMNS exclusive, and is releasing to the public very soon.

More Photos

The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Royal” will be released on March 22nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

