Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max 1 '86, a sneaker icon, is generating buzz with its upcoming "Chicago" colorway. Known for its timeless design and visible Air Max cushioning, the Air Max 1 '86 has remained a favorite since its debut in 1987. The "Chicago" colorway is a tribute to the Windy City, showcasing a blue and grey. This release pays homage to Chicago's rich baseball history and sneaker culture. The Air Max 1 '86 provides not only style but also superb comfort and support, making it a versatile choice for daily wear.

The "Chicago" edition adds a touch of exclusivity, appealing to both sneaker enthusiasts and those who appreciate the fusion of heritage and modern flair. Nike's commitment to unique colorways and collaborations keeps the Air Max 1 '86 as relevant and sought after as ever. The upcoming "Chicago" release is a must-have for fans of the Air Max 1 '86 and anyone wanting to rock the iconic Chicago Bulls colors in their sneaker collection. It's a perfect blend of history and style that captures the essence of Chicago.

"Chicago" Nike Air Max 1 ’86

The sneakers feature a black and blue rubber sole and an off-white midsole which features a blue Nike Air bubble below the heels. Also, a white mesh constructs the base with light grey and dark grey suede overlays. Blue accents continue as a Swoosh is found on the sides and the tongue features Nike branding. Nike Air Max branding is also located on the heels, once again in blue. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway with Chicago details that will stand out.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Chicago” is going to drop on October 21st. Also, the retail price will be $170 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

