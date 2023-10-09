Nike Air Max 1 “Smokey Mauve” Drop Details

The Nike Air Max 1 is set to make waves with its upcoming "Smokey Mauve" colorway. In this release, the classic Air Max 1 silhouette gets a fresh and stylish update. The "Smokey Mauve" edition showcases a rich blend of earthy tones, with smoky mauve and brown hues dominating the upper. The use of premium materials adds a touch of luxury to the shoe's design. Known for its iconic visible Air cushioning in the sole, the Air Max 1 offers not only a timeless look but also exceptional comfort and support.

The "Smokey Mauve" colorway is a bold choice for sneaker enthusiasts, merging sophistication with sporty aesthetics. It's a versatile option that can elevate your streetwear game or provide a unique touch to casual outfits. With its fusion of style and comfort, the Nike Air Max 1 "Smokey Mauve" is a must-have for those who appreciate classic silhouettes with a modern twist. This release exemplifies the Air Max 1's enduring appeal and its ability to stay relevant in the ever-evolving world of sneakers and fashion. Keep an eye out for this fresh take on a beloved classic.

"Smokey Mauve" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a mauve rubber sole and a white midsole which features a clear Nike Air bubble below the heels. Also, a white mesh constructs the base with light grey and mauve suede overlays. Mauve accents continue as a Swoosh is found on the sides and the tongue features Nike branding. Nike Air Max branding is also located on the heels, once again in mauve. This pair is a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 "Smokey Mayve" is going to drop on January 25th, 2024 Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

