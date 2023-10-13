Nike Air Max 1 “Dia De Los Muertos” Drop Details

The Nike Air Max 1, an enduring classic in the world of sneakers, continues to capture hearts with its timeless design. This iconic shoe boasts a rich history of innovation and style. As the upcoming "Dia De Los Muertos" colorway approaches, it adds a vibrant pink twist that's sure to make waves. The "Dia De Los Muertos" Air Max 1 showcases striking pink hues, paying homage to the Mexican Day of the Dead celebration. This bold and culturally inspired design adds a unique touch to an already beloved shoe.

Not only does the Air Max 1 impress with its eye-catching colors, but it also offers exceptional comfort and cushioning. The legendary Air Max technology embedded in the sole ensures an enjoyable wearing experience. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Dia De Los Muertos" Air Max 1, as it harmoniously combines tradition and style. This special edition is set to become a treasured addition to Nike's line-up, emphasizing the brand's commitment to diversity and unique design. Keep an eye out for this dazzling sneaker, as it's ready to reshape sneaker culture.

"Dia De Los Muertos" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a gradient midsole that goes from white to pink, with a pink air bubble under the heels. The uppers are constructed from pink mesh and pink leather, featuring colorful accents in yellow, green, purple, and orange. Yellow stitching forms the Nike Swoosh on the sides, and pink laces finish the design. Additionally, the tongue showcases purple branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Dia De Los Muertos” will be released on October 21st. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

