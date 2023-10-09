Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Dia De Los Muertos” Official Photos

The Nike Dunk Low WMNS is captivating sneaker enthusiasts with its upcoming "Dia De Los Muertos" colorway. This special edition pays homage to the Mexican holiday, celebrating life and remembrance. In the "Dia De Los Muertos" iteration, the Dunk Low features a vibrant and festive design. The upper combines colorful and intricate patterns, showcasing a rich tapestry of red, orange, and yellow hues. The sugar skull detailing on the heel and tongue adds a unique and meaningful touch to the shoe's aesthetic.

The Dunk Low WMNS is known for its timeless silhouette and comfortable fit, making it a favorite among sneaker aficionados. This "Dia De Los Muertos" colorway is a nod to cultural traditions, and it embodies the spirit of celebration and remembrance. It's a standout addition to the Dunk Low lineup, merging style and cultural significance in one striking package. Sneaker enthusiasts and those who appreciate cultural symbolism will eagerly anticipate the release of the Nike Dunk Low WMNS "Dia De Los Muertos." With its bold and meaningful design, it's not just a sneaker; it's a piece of art and a symbol of cultural pride.

“Dia De Los Muertos” Nike Dunk Low WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a sail midsole. The uppers are definitely not traditional, with gold material constructing the base. There are overlays with scaled leather and black leather, and the Swoosh is a black suede. Tan laces and a black tongue with pink branding complete the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Dia De Los Muertos” is going to drop on October 21st. Also, the retail price will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

