Nike Dunk Low LX WMNS “Green Ostrich” First Look

The Nike Dunk Low LX WMNS is making waves with its upcoming "Green Ostrich" colorway, set to capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts. In this striking release, the Dunk Low LX WMNS showcases a vibrant green colorway, creating a bold and eye-catching aesthetic. The standout feature is the use of ostrich-textured leather on the overlays, adding a unique and luxurious touch to the shoe's design. The "Green Ostrich" edition maintains the Dunk Low's iconic silhouette, known for its timeless and versatile appeal.

It features the classic Swoosh logo, perforated toe box, and padded collar for comfort and style. With women's sizing in mind, this Dunk Low LX offers a tailored fit and enhanced comfort. The shoe's cushioned midsole ensures ample support for everyday wear. Whether you're a sneaker collector or a fashion-forward individual, the Nike Dunk Low LX WMNS "Green Ostrich" promises to be a statement piece. It's a blend of style, texture, and color that embodies the spirit of sneaker culture, making it a must-have addition to any sneaker rotation.

"Green Ostrich" Nike Dunk Low LX WMNS

Note that these sneakers are a WMNS pair, meaning only women's sizes will be available. The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with green patent leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh matches the overlays in green. Green laces and a white tongue complete the design. Also, gold Nike branding includes the Swoosh on the tongue and Nike is embedded into the heels in green.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low LX WMNS “Green Ostrich” is going to drop on February 17th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $135 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

