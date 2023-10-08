Nike Dunk Low “Platinum Tint” Release Details

The Nike Dunk Low, a beloved classic, continues to make waves in the sneaker world. Its timeless design and versatility have made it a staple in sneaker collections. An exciting development is the upcoming "Platinum Tint" colorway. This new edition promises a fresh and clean look with its understated gray and white palette, perfect for various occasions. The Dunk Low, known for both style and functionality, is a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and athletes.

It offers a comfortable fit and support for various activities. Sneakerheads are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Platinum Tint" Dunk Low. It's a testament to Nike's ability to blend style and performance seamlessly. Whether you're hitting the streets or going for a game, the Nike Dunk Low is a reliable choice. Stay tuned for the "Platinum Tint" release and add a touch of timeless style to your sneaker rotation. This pair is slated to release later next year, so keep an eye out for an official release date for the shoes.

Read More: Nike Air Huarache Runner “Cargo Khaki” Official Photos

"Platinum Tint" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

Note that these sneakers are a GS pair, meaning only grade school sizes will be available. The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole with a sail midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with grey leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh matches the sole in purple. Grey laces and a grey tongue complete the design. Also, Purple Nike branding includes the Swoosh on the tongue as well as the Nike stitched into the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Platinum Tint” will be released in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Cargo Khaki/Vivid Sulfur” Release Details

[Via]