Nike Air Huarache Runner “Cargo Khaki” Official Photos

The Nike Air Huarache Runner, a classic silhouette, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and comfortable fit. An upcoming colorway for the Air Huarache Runner is "Cargo Khaki." This new addition combines earthy tones with a fresh twist, promising a versatile and stylish look for various occasions. Beyond its aesthetics, the Air Huarache Runner is known for its exceptional comfort and support. It will continue to receive new colorways, a testament to the popularity of the sneaker.

Nike's dedication to performance ensures that these sneakers deliver on the essential aspects of footwear. Sneakerheads and casual wearers alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Cargo Khaki" Air Huarache Runner. It embodies the brand's ability to blend style and functionality seamlessly. Whether you're hitting the streets or going for a run, the Nike Air Huarache Runner is a reliable choice. Stay tuned for the launch of the "Cargo Khaki" colorway and elevate your sneaker game with this classic silhouette that continues to stand the test of time.

Read More: Air Jordan 38 “Chinese New Year” First Look

"Cargo Khaki" Nike Air Huarache Runner

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a thin black rubber sole with a thick clean white midsole. A cargo khaki mesh constructs the base of the uppers with more green and dark green overlays. Cargo laces and a Cargo heel brace complete the uppers. The heels and tongue showcase white and cargo Nike branding. Also, a small white Nike Swoosh can be found on the sides as well as on the toebox. In essence, this sneaker prioritizes performance while delivering exceptional comfort.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Huarache Runner “Cargo Khaki” will be released on October 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” Rumored Release Date

[Via]