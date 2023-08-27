Nike Air Huarache Runner “Burgundy” Coming Soon

A classy colorway is coming soon.

The Nike Air Huarache Runner is a sneaker known for its comfy fit. It’s made for everyday wear, and crafted with lightweight materials. Initially intended for running, it has gained popularity for a range of activities. The sneaker’s style is simple, featuring a distinctive neoprene inner sleeve. This snug fit offers comfort and support. The Air Huarache Runner’s iconic heel strap adds to its look. With various color options available, it’s easy to find one that suits your style.

The sneaker’s durability and comfort make it versatile for different occasions. While not as famous as some other Nike models, the Air Huarache Runner has carved its niche. Its comfort and straightforward style make it a sought-after option for those who want both ease and fashion. Whether you’re out for a jog or just hanging out, the Nike Air Huarache Runner provides a combination of practicality and trendiness that appeals to many. Now the sneaker is releasing in a “Burgundy” colorway and it definitely works well. It’s a classy colorway and Nike does a great job of grounding the sneakers with different tones.

“Burgundy” Nike Air Huarache Runner

The sneakers feature a thin black rubber sole with a thick dark cream midsole. A burgundy mesh constructs the base of the uppers with more burgundy and dark brown overlays. Burgundy laces and a burgundy heel brace complete the uppers. The heels and tongue showcase Burgundy Nike branding. In essence, this sneaker prioritizes performance while delivering exceptional comfort.

More Photos

