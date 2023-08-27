Nike Air Force 1 ’07 PRM “Midnight Navy/Ale Brown” Photos

This sneaker features multiple colors and materials.

Ben Atkinson
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 PRM “Midnight Navy/Ale Brown” Photos

The Nike Air Force 1 ’07 PRM is a sneaker with a timeless style. It showcases a classic design that’s versatile for various occasions. Originally created for basketball, it’s now a popular choice for everyday wear. The shoe’s durability and comfort are evident in its construction, making it suitable for daily activities. The design elements, including the iconic Nike Swoosh and branding on the tongue, give the Air Force 1 ’07 PRM a distinctive look. The variety of color options lets you match your personal preference.

Nike’s dedication to innovation is visible in the shoe’s build. Its adaptability and reliability make it a favorite for both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. Though not as widely acknowledged as other Nike models, the Air Force 1 ’07 PRM has secured its place due to its blend of style and function. It reminds us that amidst bold designs, there’s room for a sneaker that combines performance and trendiness. Whether you’re hitting the court or strolling around town, the Air Force 1 ’07 PRM effortlessly blends both aspects, making it a sought-after choice for those seeking fashion and comfort in their footwear.

“Midnight Navy/Ale Brown” Nike Air Force 1 ’07 PRM

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail rubber textured sole that extends into the sail midsole. The uppers feature multiple materials including tweed and corduroy. Different patterns and colors adorn the sneakers, with grey, brown, and blue being the main colors. Navy Nike branding can be found on the tongue and white Nike branding decorates the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 PRM “Midnight Navy/Ale Brown” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

