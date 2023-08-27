Air Jordan 1 Low “Dark Grey” Exclusive Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low is a sneaker that offers both style and versatility. With its low-top design, it’s suitable for various occasions. Originally intended for basketball, it’s now popular for everyday wear. The cushioning in the sole provides comfort, catering to both sports and daily activities. The sneaker’s design elements, like the iconic Jordan logo and the branding on the tongue, give it a distinct look. The variety of color options allows wearers to match their preferences.

Jordan’s focus on innovation is evident in the Air Jordan 1 Low’s construction. The shoe’s ability to adapt and its reliability make it a favorite for athletes and sneaker fans. Though not as recognized as other Air Jordan models, the Jordan 1 Low has secured its place with its combination of style and function. It reminds us that even amid bold designs, there’s space for a sneaker that balances performance and trendiness. Whether you’re on the court or exploring the city, the Air Jordan 1 Low effortlessly blends both aspects, making it a sought-after footwear choice.

“Dark Grey” Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

As described, the sneakers feature a dark grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Continuing the theme, cream leather constructs the base of the uppers and dark grey leather overlays complete the silhouette. A darker Nike Swoosh and Jordan branding adorn the sides and tongue. The Air Jordan Wings logo is present on the heel, in dark print.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Dark Grey” will be released at some point in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

