Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” For Aaron Judge

The Air Jordan 1 Low was recently redesigned by Jordan Brand PE designer Ryan Smith. The Air Jordan 1 Low is a sneaker from Nike’s Air Jordan line. It’s a low-top version of the original Air Jordan 1. The shoe has a classic design with the iconic Jordan Wings logo on the heel. The Air Jordan 1 Low features a mix of materials on the upper, like leather and suede. It has a comfortable fit and a rubber sole for traction. The shoe is available in various color combinations.

Aaron Judge is a prominent figure in the world of professional baseball. As an accomplished player, he has left a significant impact on the sport. Standing out not only for his impressive stature but also for his exceptional skills, Judge has become a recognizable face on the field. His contributions to the game and his charismatic presence have earned him a dedicated fan base and a place among the notable names in baseball history. Now he’s teaming up with Jordan Brand, and the possibilities are endless.

“Double Gum” Air Jordan 1 Low Aaron Judge

Image via @ryansmith72

These baseball cleats feature a cohesive color scheme inspired by the Double Gum wrapper. The sole features pink plastic with silver cleats. Also, the uppers are two shades of pink durable materials. The Nike Swoosh is blue with a white outline, and the tongue is blue and featured the Double Gum logo. Overall, these are just warm-up cleats as the Yankees won’t permit this color, but they are definitely heat.

These baseball cleats aren’t being released to the public, however, it’s only the start of Jordan x Judge. This collaboration will include sneakers and clothing that will be released, and it will definitely be hot. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via @ryansmith72

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

