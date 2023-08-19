Air Jordan 1 Low GS Velvet “Geode Teal” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low GS Velvet is a popular sneaker designed by Nike. It’s part of the Air Jordan line and is made for grade school sizes. The shoe has a unique velvet material on the upper part, giving it a soft and distinctive look. The Air Jordan 1 Low GS Velvet maintains the iconic design of the original Air Jordan 1. It features the classic Jordan Wings logo on the heel and the Jumpman logo on the tongue. The shoe’s sole provides comfort and support for everyday wear.

The velvet material sets this sneaker apart, adding a touch of luxury to its design. It comes in various colorways, offering options for different styles. The shoe is liked by young sneaker fans for its combination of style and comfort. Nike’s collaboration with the Air Jordan brand has resulted in sneakers like the Air Jordan 1 Low GS Velvet that blend fashion and sportswear. The soft velvet upper and classic design make it a sought-after choice among sneaker enthusiasts. Whether for casual wear or making a statement, the Air Jordan 1 Low GS Velvet offers a unique twist on a beloved classic.

“Geode Teal” Air Jordan 1 Low GS Velvet

The sneakers feature a teal rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers feature a geode teal velvet base with leather overlays of the same color. The Nike Swoosh offers a different color as it’s in metallic gold. Also, more metallic gold accents can be found on the tongue and on the heels, in the form of Jordan branding. Overall, these sneakers are clean and stylish but it is important to note they are only available in GS sizing.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low GS Velvet “Geode Teal” is releasing at some point during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $95 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

