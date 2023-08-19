Nike Air Max CB 94 “Triple Black” Release Details

The Nike Air Max CB 94 is a well-known sneaker by Nike. It was named after Charles Barkley, a famous basketball player. The shoe was released in 1994. It has a bold design with a big Air Max unit in the sole for comfort. The upper part is made of leather and has a strap for support. The Air Max CB 94 is often seen in classic color combinations. It’s a favorite among basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe was worn by Charles Barkley during his games. It’s comfortable to wear both on and off the court.

The shoe’s popularity has led to different versions and collaborations over time. It’s known for its retro style that’s still loved today. Many people collect and wear the Air Max CB 94 for its iconic look and connection to basketball history. Whether you’re a fan of sports or just want a cool shoe, the Nike Air Max CB 94 offers a blend of comfort, style, and history. It remains a significant part of sneaker culture and a reminder of Charles Barkley’s impact on the game.

“Triple Black” Nike Air Max CB 94

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole. The midsole featured an air bubble below the heel. The uppers are constructed of black leather and nubuck. Black Nike branding can be found on the sides and also on the heel. The laces, sock liner, and tongue are all black, keeping true to the sneakers’ name. Overall, these sneakers are definitely durable and the all-black colorway is versatile and easy to wear.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max CB 94 “Triple Black” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

