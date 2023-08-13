Nike Air Max CB 94 OG “Pure Purple” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max CB 94 OG is a classic sneaker that’s widely loved by sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Designed in the early ’90s, these kicks were created in collaboration with basketball legend Charles Barkley, giving them a special place in sports history. These sneakers boast a bold and chunky design, reflecting the style of the era. The high-top silhouette offers ankle support and a retro aesthetic. The Air Max cushioning in the sole provides superior comfort and impact absorption, making them suitable for both on-court action and casual wear.

The OG colorway features a mix of black, white, and purple accents, delivering a striking appearance. The distinctive “CB 94” branding on the tongue and heel add a unique touch, while the visible Air unit in the sole showcases Nike’s iconic technology. Thanks to its association with Charles Barkley and its stylish design, the Nike Air Max CB 94 OG gained immense popularity during the ’90s and has continued to captivate sneaker enthusiasts through the years. Its blend of history, comfort, and eye-catching aesthetics make it a timeless choice for those seeking a touch of vintage flair in their sneaker collection.

“Pure Purple” Nike Air Max CB 94 OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black and white midsole that features an air bubble below the heel. The uppers feature black and white leather with small but noticeable purple details. The heels and tongues showcase white Nike branding, adding a touch of subtle contrast. These sneakers boast a strong silhouette that exudes durability, while their clean colorway enhances the overall appeal of these sneakers.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max CB 94 OG “Pure Purple” is releasing on August 25th. The sneakers will have a retail price of $170 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

