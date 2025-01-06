Nike Air Max2 CB 94 Drops In Striking Black And Pure Purple

Some classics are coming back this summer.

The Nike Air Max2 CB 94 is making a strong return in the bold "Black/Pure Purple" colorway later this summer. This classic silhouette, known for its chunky build and bold design, now features a clean black upper paired with striking pure purple accents. The black nubuck base creates a sleek backdrop, while purple detailing on the tongue, eyelets, and inner lining adds depth. Additionally, white overlays break up the dark tones, enhancing the sneaker’s dynamic appeal. Signature design elements, like the perforated side panels and the Air Max cushioning in the heel, ensure a balance of performance and style. The midsole features a combination of black and white, giving the sneaker a clean yet rugged look.

Meanwhile, the Nike branding in white contrasts sharply with the darker tones, making the details stand out. This "Black/Pure Purple" colorway celebrates the legacy of Charles Barkley's iconic basketball career. With its retro flair and modern updates, it’s set to appeal to both OG fans and new sneaker enthusiasts. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to grow for this summer drop. Whether you’re hitting the court or the streets, the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 in "Black/Pure Purple" offers timeless style and reliable comfort. Stay tuned for the official release.

"Black/Pure Purple" Nike Air Max2 CB 94

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a white and black midsole, which features a white air bubble below the heel and a white Nike Swoosh. A white material with black leather overlays constructs the uppers. There are no traditional laces, instead, black grey ropes keep your feet locked in. Nike branding is located on the sides and on the heels and more branding is on the tongues. Overall, the sneakers are constructed with high-quality and durable materials that will hold up for a long time.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Black/Pure Purple” will be released this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop.

Image via Nike