Nike Air Max 1 Essential “Summit White/University Gold” Officially Revealed

A simple look to kick off 2025.

The Nike Air Max 1 Essential “Summit White/University Gold” brings a fresh, clean look to the iconic silhouette. This release combines timeless design with vibrant accents. The upper features a smooth summit white base, crafted from a mix of mesh and suede materials. Transitioning into bold details, the university gold Swoosh adds a pop of color on the side panels. Grey suede overlays provide a subtle contrast, adding depth to the minimalist aesthetic. Meanwhile, the white midsole ensures a sleek and balanced appearance. Underneath, a black rubber outsole delivers grip and durability. Small details, like embroidered Nike Air branding on the heel, enhance the premium feel of the sneaker.

This colorway offers both versatility and boldness. The combination of neutral tones with a striking gold accent makes these kicks perfect for everyday wear or standout outfits. Lightweight construction and the signature Air cushioning ensure comfort with every step. With its thoughtful balance of colors and materials, the Air Max 1 Essential “Summit White/University Gold” is a must-have. Fans of classic sneakers and modern design will appreciate this release. Whether for casual outings or adding to a collection, this pair strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Look for these soon at select retailers.

"Summit White/University Gold" Nike Air Max 1 Essential

The shoes feature a grey, black, and white rubber sole and a white midsole. Of course, the midsole features a Nike air bubble below the heels. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white mesh, with light grey suede and leather overlays. Further, a university gold Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, more branding is on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 Essential “Summit White/University Gold” will be released sometime in January 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop.

