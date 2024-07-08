Nike Air Max 1 “University Gold” Officially Revealed

A dynamic update to the classic silhouette.

The Nike Air Max 1 is set to release in the vibrant "University Gold" colorway. This iteration features a clean white base, providing a crisp and fresh look. Grey overlays add depth and balance to the design, creating a sophisticated contrast. The highlight of this colorway is the bold university gold accents. The university gold overlays stand out, wrapping around the mudguard and highlighting the heel. This bright hue adds a dynamic and energetic feel to the classic silhouette. The white mesh upper ensures breathability, while the grey suede overlays add texture and durability. The midsole remains white, showcasing the signature Air Max cushioning that offers exceptional comfort and support.

This combination enhances the shoe’s overall aesthetic while ensuring functional performance. Branding details, such as the Nike Swoosh and Air Max logo, are prominently displayed in university gold, tying the design together. The padded collar and tongue contribute to the sneaker's comfort, making it suitable for all-day wear. The Nike Air Max 1 "University Gold" is a perfect blend of classic style and modern flair. Its striking colorway and premium materials make it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts. This upcoming release is sure to attract attention and become a popular addition to any collection.

The shoes feature a yellow and black rubber sole and a white midsole. Of course, the midsole features a Nike air bubble below the heels. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white mesh, with light grey and university gold overlays. Further, a university gold Nike Swoosh is on the side. Finally, yellow branding is on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “University Gold” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

