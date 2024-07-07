Nike Air Force 1 Safari “Oil Green” Officially Unveiled

BYBen Atkinson226 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
The AF1 is getting the Safari look.

The Nike Air Force 1 Safari is set to release in the eye-catching "Oil Green" colorway. This iteration stands out with its unique safari print leather covering the entire upper, all in a rich shade of green. The safari print adds texture and depth, giving the classic Air Force 1 a bold and adventurous look. The "Oil Green" hue dominates the design, making the shoe both distinctive and versatile. The tonal approach ensures a cohesive appearance, with the safari print creating a subtle yet dynamic effect. The leather material not only provides durability but also enhances the premium feel of the sneaker. The midsole is a clean white, offering a crisp contrast to the green upper.

The rubber outsole in matching green ensures good traction and stability, completing the look. The padded collar and tongue add to the overall comfort, making the sneaker suitable for everyday wear. The "Oil Green" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Safari is a perfect blend of style and functionality. Its bold design and premium materials make it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. This upcoming release is sure to make a statement and become a standout addition to any collection.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Croc” Gets Official Images

"Oil Green" Nike Air Force 1 Safari

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a white midsole. Also, the uppers are comprised of an oil green base, with matching overlays and they all feature the popular safari print. A green leather Nike Swoosh and oil green laces complete the design. Both the tongue and heels feature Nike branding. Finally, a green lace dubrae adds a finishing touch.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Safari “Oil Green” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 “Escape” Returning After 23 Years

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Dunk Low Safari WMNS “Oil Green” Officially Unveiled436
Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-Oil-Green-FB8876-300-4SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low Premium “Oil Green” Official Photos23.6K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike GT Cut 3 Safari “Olympic” Officially Unveiled2.3K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Dunk Low “Oil Green” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed2.7K