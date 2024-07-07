Nike Air Force 1 Safari “Oil Green” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Force 1 Safari is set to release in the eye-catching "Oil Green" colorway. This iteration stands out with its unique safari print leather covering the entire upper, all in a rich shade of green. The safari print adds texture and depth, giving the classic Air Force 1 a bold and adventurous look. The "Oil Green" hue dominates the design, making the shoe both distinctive and versatile. The tonal approach ensures a cohesive appearance, with the safari print creating a subtle yet dynamic effect. The leather material not only provides durability but also enhances the premium feel of the sneaker. The midsole is a clean white, offering a crisp contrast to the green upper.
The rubber outsole in matching green ensures good traction and stability, completing the look. The padded collar and tongue add to the overall comfort, making the sneaker suitable for everyday wear. The "Oil Green" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Safari is a perfect blend of style and functionality. Its bold design and premium materials make it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. This upcoming release is sure to make a statement and become a standout addition to any collection.
"Oil Green" Nike Air Force 1 Safari
The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a white midsole. Also, the uppers are comprised of an oil green base, with matching overlays and they all feature the popular safari print. A green leather Nike Swoosh and oil green laces complete the design. Both the tongue and heels feature Nike branding. Finally, a green lace dubrae adds a finishing touch.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Safari "Oil Green" will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.
