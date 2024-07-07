Nike Air Force 1 Safari “Oil Green” Officially Unveiled

The AF1 is getting the Safari look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Safari "Oil Green" will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

The rubber outsole in matching green ensures good traction and stability, completing the look. The padded collar and tongue add to the overall comfort, making the sneaker suitable for everyday wear. T he "Oil Green" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Safari is a perfect blend of style and functionality . Its bold design and premium materials make it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. This upcoming release is sure to make a statement and become a standout addition to any collection.

