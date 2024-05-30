Nike Dunk Low “Oil Green” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low is dropping in an eye-catching "Oil Green" colorway. This new design features various shades of green, creating a harmonious and stylish look. The sneakers have a canvas base, offering a durable and breathable foundation. Suede overlays add a touch of luxury and texture to the design. The combination of canvas and suede materials ensures a premium feel and lasting wear. Different shades of green provide depth and versatility, making these sneakers a standout piece. The "Oil Green" colorway brings a fresh, nature-inspired vibe to the classic Dunk Low silhouette.

The "Oil Green" edition continues this tradition, perfect for both casual wear and fashion-forward outfits. The cushioned sole guarantees all-day comfort, while the durable construction ensures longevity. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release. The unique mix of materials and shades of green make it a must-have addition to any collection. Whether for everyday wear or special occasions, the Nike Dunk Low "Oil Green" stands out with its sophisticated and fresh look.

"Oil Green" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent green rubber sole that reveals a white Swoosh and a white midsole. A green canvas material constructs the uppers with lighter suede green overlays. A white Nike Swoosh and oil green laces complete the design. Both the tongue and heels feature Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive color scheme that is perfect for the fall months.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Oil Green” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

