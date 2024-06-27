Nike Dunk Low Safari WMNS “Oil Green” Officially Unveiled

A new sneaker gets the Safari look.

The Nike Dunk Low Safari WMNS is about to be released in an exciting new "Oil Green" colorway. This upcoming pair features a white leather base that provides a clean, classic look. The standout feature is the green leather overlays, adorned with a safari print. This print gives the shoe a textured, almost animalistic appearance. The safari print adds a wild touch to the design, making it unique and eye-catching. The green overlays contrast nicely with the white base, creating a balanced and stylish look.

The Nike Dunk Low features a comfortable fit and durable construction. The "Oil Green" colorway maintains these qualities, ensuring that it’s not just stylish but also practical for everyday wear. The padded collar and cushioned insole offer all-day comfort. This release is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. The combination of the classic Dunk Low silhouette with the unique safari print and vibrant green makes this pair a must-have. Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low Safari WMNS "Oil Green" colorway. It will be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Oil Green" Nike Dunk Low Safari WMNS

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, a white leather material constructs the uppers with green leather overlays with the safari print. A matching Nike Swoosh and oil green laces complete the design. Both the tongue and heels feature Nike branding. Finally, a green lace dubrae adds a finishing touch.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Dunk Low "Oil Green" will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released.

