Nike Dunk Low “Malachite” Gets Official Images

The Nike Dunk Low is set to release in the striking "Malachite" colorway. This new iteration features a phantom base, providing a neutral and clean foundation. The standout element is the malachite green suede overlays, adding a bold and vibrant touch. These overlays cover the toe box and heel, creating a dynamic contrast against the phantom base. The phantom leather base ensures durability and a premium feel. The malachite green suede not only enhances the visual appeal but also adds texture. This combination of materials offers a luxurious and stylish look. The white midsole and green outsole maintain the shoe’s cohesive color scheme.

Branding details, like the Nike Swoosh, are also in malachite green, seamlessly blending with the overlays. The padded collar and tongue contribute to the overall comfort, making the sneaker suitable for everyday wear. The simple yet effective color blocking highlights the classic Dunk Low silhouette, beloved by sneaker enthusiasts. The "Malachite" colorway of the Nike Dunk Low is a perfect blend of subtlety and boldness. Its unique color palette and premium materials make it a standout choice for any collection.

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a crisp sail midsole. Also, the sneakers have a phantom leather base and malachite green suede overlays. As well as the leather overlays, the laces are white and the tongue is white. Further, the Nike Swoosh on the sides is a malachite green. Also, the tongues feature matching branding and the heels do as well.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low "Malachite" will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released.

