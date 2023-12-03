Nike Air Max 1 “Malachite” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max 1 holds an iconic status in sneaker history, celebrated for its timeless design and comfort. It's a beloved classic that continues to capture hearts with each new iteration. Set to debut soon is the "Malachite" colorway for the Air Max 1. This upcoming release is causing a stir, offering a fresh color scheme that adds a contemporary twist to the shoe's legendary silhouette. The "Malachite" iteration presents a blend of green hues, promising a unique and eye-catching look.

With its sleek design and Air Max cushioning, this edition of the Air Max 1 maintains the shoe's reputation for both style and comfort. The anticipation around the "Malachite" colorway is high among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Its potential to breathe new life into the classic Air Max 1 design is generating excitement in the sneaker community. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer to the Air Max 1 craze, the "Malachite" colorway is poised to make a statement, offering a fresh perspective on this iconic sneaker's legacy.

"Malachite" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a black, green, and white rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with malachite green and light grey overlays. Also, a green Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. White laces and green Nike branding on the tongue and the heels complete the design. Finally, note these sneakers are WMNS exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available when the sneakers release.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Malachite” will be released on March 7th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

