Nike Dunk Low “Malachite” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk Low, an iconic sneaker with enduring popularity, is set to captivate sneakerheads with its upcoming "Malachite" colorway. This classic silhouette, known for its sleek design and cultural significance, continues to be a cornerstone in streetwear fashion. In the "Malachite" iteration, the Dunk Low showcases a distinctive green hue reminiscent of the precious gemstone. The colorway combines elegance with a touch of rebellious style, making it a standout addition to the Dunk Low lineup.



Renowned for comfort and versatility, the Nike Dunk Low has remained a favorite since its inception. The "Malachite" release elevates the sneaker's aesthetic, offering a fresh and contemporary take on the timeless design. Whether on the basketball court or urban streets, the Dunk Low is a symbol of athletic sophistication. The "Malachite" colorway is poised to make a bold statement, underscoring Nike's commitment to pushing boundaries and setting trends in the ever-evolving world of sneaker culture. Step into style and individuality with the Nike Dunk Low "Malachite."

“Malachite” Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with green leather overlays and a blue leather Swoosh. Also, you can find Nike branding in black and white on the tongue and heel, with white laces. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive colorway that features a beautiful shade of green with white and blue accents. Overall, these sneakers are set to be a fan-favorite. Finally, note that these are a GS release, meaning only grade school sizing will be available tonight.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Malachite” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

