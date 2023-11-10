Nike Dunk Low “Bacon” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low is set to sizzle the sneaker scene with its tasty upcoming "Bacon" colorway. These kicks sport a delicious combination of red, pink, and brown tones that make them a feast for the eyes. The Dunk Low is all about classic style and everyday comfort. With its low-top design, these sneakers offer a timeless look that's easy to match with any outfit. Whether you're out for a casual stroll or hitting the skate park, these shoes have got your feet covered.

The "Bacon" colorway takes the Dunk Low to a whole new level of flavor. The mix of red, pink, and brown hues gives these kicks a unique and bold appearance. It's like wearing a work of art on your feet. Sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts will be drooling over the upcoming release of the Nike Dunk Low in the "Bacon" colorway. These shoes are sure to add a pop of color and style to your wardrobe. Keep an eye out for their release date and get ready to strut your stuff in these delectable kicks.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Gift Giving” Drop Details

"Bacon" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with red suede overlays. Also, a light pink Nike Swoosh matches the light pink tongue, and light brown laces match the sock liner. Pink Nike branding is located on the tongue, and also on the heels. Overall, this sneaker features a vibrant colorway and a comfortable silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Bacon” will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Mac Attack x Social Status “Summit White” Photos Revealed

[Via]