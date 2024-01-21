Nike Dunk Low Twist “Baroque Brown” Officially Unveiled

Get ready for a style upgrade with the Nike Dunk Low Twist and its upcoming "Baroque Brown" colorway. These sneakers showcase a classy mix of brown, phantom, and sail colors, creating a timeless and versatile look. The dominant brown tone adds sophistication to the design, while the phantom and sail elements provide a clean and balanced contrast. The classic Dunk Low silhouette ensures a comfortable fit for everyday wear, making these kicks both stylish and practical.

The "Baroque Brown" edition maintains a refined aesthetic, making it a great choice for various occasions. The neutral colors make it easy to pair with different outfits, offering a go-to option for any fashion enthusiast. Keep an eye out for the release date, as the Nike Dunk Low Twist in "Baroque Brown" promises to be a must-have addition to your sneaker collection. Elevate your style effortlessly with this classic colorway that brings together simplicity and sophistication in every step.

“Baroque Brown” Nike Dunk Low Twist

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper has a base layer of phantom leather with brown leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh, which differs from the regular Nike Dunk Low, sticks out of the sneaker and is also found in a baroque brown. Puffy Nike branding is found on the tongue and the heel features more of a rounded back. The laces match the rest of the sneakers as they are the same brown color.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low Twist “Baroque Brown” is releasing on April 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

